Vortex Defi Hits One Day Trading Volume of $264,392.00 (VTX)

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One Vortex Defi coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Vortex Defi has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. Vortex Defi has a market cap of $486,951.44 and approximately $264,392.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00011369 BTC.

Vortex Defi Coin Profile

VTX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

