Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) versus Proxim Wireless (OTCMKTS:PRXM) Critical Comparison

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) and Proxim Wireless (OTCMKTS:PRXM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Vuzix alerts:

This table compares Vuzix and Proxim Wireless’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vuzix -321.08% -95.50% -82.75% Proxim Wireless N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Vuzix and Proxim Wireless’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vuzix $6.67 million 200.22 -$26.48 million ($0.94) -24.54 Proxim Wireless N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Proxim Wireless has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vuzix.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Vuzix and Proxim Wireless, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vuzix 0 2 3 0 2.60 Proxim Wireless 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vuzix currently has a consensus price target of $21.50, suggesting a potential downside of 6.81%. Given Vuzix’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vuzix is more favorable than Proxim Wireless.

Volatility and Risk

Vuzix has a beta of 2.09, meaning that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Proxim Wireless has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.4% of Vuzix shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.2% of Vuzix shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Proxim Wireless shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vuzix beats Proxim Wireless on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vuzix

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and other AR products, such as binocular next generation smart glasses and AR smart glasses product with 3D, stereo cameras, and 3D camera vision, as well as custom and engineering solutions. The company sells its products through resellers, direct to commercial customers, and via online stores, as well as various Vuzix operated web stores. The company was formerly known as Icuiti Corporation and changed its name to Vuzix Corporation in September 2007. Vuzix Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in West Henrietta, New York.

About Proxim Wireless

Proxim Wireless Corporation provides Wi-Fi, point-to-point, and point-to-multipoint 4G wireless network technologies for wireless Internet, video surveillance, and backhaul applications. It offers wireless broadband and backhaul products, wireless LAN access products, and network controllers. The company's products have applications in transportation, video surveillance, mobility, Wi-Fi offload, backhaul, wireless broadband/ISP, government, carrier Wi-Fi, retail Wi-Fi, and enterprises WLAN. Its broadband wireless equipment is used by enterprises, service providers, carriers, government entities, educational institutions, healthcare organizations, municipalities and other organizations that need high-performance, secure, and scalable broadband wireless solutions. The company serves customers through online retailers, a network of distributors, value-added resellers, system integrators, and original equipment manufacturers in North America, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California. As of July 31, 2018, Proxim Wireless Corporation operates as a subsidiary of SRA Holdings, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Vuzix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vuzix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.