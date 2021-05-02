W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.87-4.97 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.58. W. P. Carey also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.870-4.970 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. P. Carey from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America restated an underperform rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.00.

W. P. Carey stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.89. 1,135,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,430. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.95. W. P. Carey has a 12-month low of $52.22 and a 12-month high of $76.12. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of $306.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.61 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $1.048 dividend. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.80%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

