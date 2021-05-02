W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Brokerages expect W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for W. R. Grace & Co.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $0.74. W. R. Grace & Co. posted earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co. will report full-year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for W. R. Grace & Co..

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. W. R. Grace & Co. had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 55.80%. The company had revenue of $470.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. CL King downgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.25.

Shares of W. R. Grace & Co. stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,852,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,580. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.28 and its 200 day moving average is $57.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 327.29 and a beta of 1.47. W. R. Grace & Co. has a twelve month low of $38.70 and a twelve month high of $68.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from W. R. Grace & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. W. R. Grace & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,007,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $164,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,172 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 355,393 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,482,000 after acquiring an additional 78,596 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,934,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,064,000 after acquiring an additional 52,538 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 379,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,809,000 after acquiring an additional 17,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $541,000. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Grace & Co.

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

