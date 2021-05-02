Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 126.0 days.

WKRCF stock opened at $27.11 on Friday. Wacker Neuson has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $27.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.40.

Get Wacker Neuson alerts:

Wacker Neuson Company Profile

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Neuson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Neuson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.