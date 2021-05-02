Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) Short Interest Update

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, an increase of 44.0% from the March 31st total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 639,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

WDR stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.98. The stock had a trading volume of 5,534,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,343. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.96. Waddell & Reed Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.46 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90.

Get Waddell & Reed Financial alerts:

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $278.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.05 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waddell & Reed Financial will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $39,932,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 363.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 943,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,024,000 after buying an additional 739,727 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $22,168,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 731.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 746,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,008,000 after buying an additional 656,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $673,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

Waddell & Reed Financial Company Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.