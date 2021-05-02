Waterco Limited (ASX:WAT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Waterco Limited (ASX:WAT) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. This is an increase from Waterco’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.73, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.39.
Waterco Company Profile
Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?
Receive News & Ratings for Waterco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.