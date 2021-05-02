Waverton Investment Management Ltd Has $6.64 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,912,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,659,869,000 after buying an additional 699,438 shares during the period. Marino Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $441,880,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,064,000 after buying an additional 1,330,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,272,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,322,000 after buying an additional 212,715 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,429,000 after buying an additional 21,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $165.66 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.04 and a one year high of $194.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.52 and a 200-day moving average of $169.92.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.