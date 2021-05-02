Waverton Investment Management Ltd Purchases 24,343 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 192,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 24,343 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 1.9% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $43,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $391,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. CICC Research started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, CLSA reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.73.

Shares of BABA opened at $230.95 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $189.53 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $624.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $231.92 and a 200-day moving average of $255.25.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $18.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

