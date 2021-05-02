Waverton Investment Management Ltd Sells 40,000 Shares of Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) by 41.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd owned 0.15% of Cadiz worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDZI. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Cadiz by 286.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 35,751 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Cadiz by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cadiz by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Cadiz in the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 105,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 7,313 shares during the last quarter. 18.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDZI stock opened at $11.65 on Friday. Cadiz Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $11.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.13 and its 200 day moving average is $10.39.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadiz in a report on Monday, April 12th.

About Cadiz

Cadiz Inc operates as a natural resources development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

