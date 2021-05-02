Webster Financial Co. (WBS) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 4th

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th.

Webster Financial has raised its dividend payment by 55.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Webster Financial has a payout ratio of 39.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Webster Financial to earn $2.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.1%.

Shares of WBS stock opened at $52.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.87. Webster Financial has a 1-year low of $19.76 and a 1-year high of $63.81.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $300.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.54 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Webster Financial news, EVP Christopher J. Motl sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $252,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,262.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WBS has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Compass Point raised shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Webster Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.09.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

