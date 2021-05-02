WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. trimmed its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 7.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 57,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 697,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,176,000 after buying an additional 67,078 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $5,612,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 170,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,652,000 after buying an additional 69,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $97.17 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $106.85. The company has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.27.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 75.70%.

A number of analysts recently commented on WEC shares. Barclays raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.45.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.