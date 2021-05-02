Wedbush Raises Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $3,127.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective increased by Wedbush from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q2 2021 earnings at $19.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $20.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $25.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $91.02 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $24.89 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $22.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $24.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $32.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $105.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $126.87 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners reissued a buy rating and set a $2,200.00 target price (up from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,460.49.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,353.50 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,296.01 and a 12 month high of $2,431.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,168.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,906.69.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.