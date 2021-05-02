Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 296.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,901 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

ZG stock opened at $133.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.04 and a beta of 1.31. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.23 and a 12-month high of $212.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.37.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.17 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $159.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $160.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.44.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offers various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sale of homes; title and escrow services; title insurance products and services; and mortgage loans.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.