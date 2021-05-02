Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $314.04 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $166.34 and a 1 year high of $316.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $302.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.95.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

