Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Stock Position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 273.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 26,303 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invitae were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Invitae by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,112,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,333,000 after buying an additional 997,639 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Invitae by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,523,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,700,000 after buying an additional 28,696 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Invitae during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,491,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Invitae by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 966,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,416,000 after buying an additional 138,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Invitae by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 898,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,568,000 after buying an additional 23,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitae alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVTA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Invitae from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Oppenheimer raised Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.50 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.57.

In related news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 19,893 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $793,133.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $134,762.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 138,135 shares of company stock valued at $5,860,514 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVTA opened at $34.90 on Friday. Invitae Co. has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $61.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 2.11.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). Invitae had a negative net margin of 183.50% and a negative return on equity of 81.19%. The firm had revenue of $100.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.87 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitae Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.