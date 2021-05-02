Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.47 Million Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 74,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after buying an additional 14,979 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 169.9% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 21,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 13,326 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 32,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 937,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,285,000 after purchasing an additional 131,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 783.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 81,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 72,131 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTCS stock opened at $74.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.48 and its 200-day moving average is $68.18. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $53.78 and a 1 year high of $74.34.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

