Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 1,055 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

NYSE:ABC opened at $120.80 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $81.51 and a 12-month high of $122.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of -7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.53.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The firm had revenue of $52.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABC. Evercore ISI raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.67.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 5,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $609,163.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,249.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $1,534,974.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,347 shares in the company, valued at $24,776,084.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,373 shares of company stock valued at $10,882,620 in the last three months. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.