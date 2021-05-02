Wedbush Weighs in on Tesla, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Tesla in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the electric vehicle producer will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.74. Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $1,000.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tesla’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.91 EPS.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Tesla to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.93.

TSLA opened at $709.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla has a 52 week low of $136.61 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $686.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $655.42. The firm has a market cap of $680.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,424.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,497,219,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Tesla by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,712,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,909 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,388,575,000 after buying an additional 1,288,796 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Tesla by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,450,790,000 after buying an additional 1,263,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,377.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $766,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total transaction of $25,563,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 621,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,821,800.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,097,327.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,153 shares of company stock valued at $109,617,129 over the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.