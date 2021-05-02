West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 308,828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,159 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.42% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $87,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Western Financial Corporation grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 17.4% in the first quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 3,381 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,369 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 131,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,108,000 after buying an additional 32,668 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.9% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WST opened at $328.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.00. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.09 and a 12 month high of $333.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.68, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.63. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. On average, analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

