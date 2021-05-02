Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 61.0% from the March 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of WBND stock opened at $27.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.91. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $26.09 and a 12-month high of $28.96.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Western Asset Total Return ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 120.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $427,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $456,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $665,000.

