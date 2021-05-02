Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) will announce $1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the lowest is $0.95. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.87 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $5.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 5.29%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.71.

In related news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 5,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $440,569.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,429.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WAB. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WAB stock traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.07. 2,107,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,406,817. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a twelve month low of $48.75 and a twelve month high of $86.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.51%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.