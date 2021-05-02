Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price objective lowered by Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WCP. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.10.

Whitecap Resources stock opened at C$5.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.28. Whitecap Resources has a 12 month low of C$1.45 and a 12 month high of C$6.82. The stock has a market cap of C$3.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.76. The firm had revenue of C$238.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$240.30 million. On average, analysts expect that Whitecap Resources will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0151 per share. This is an increase from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is -4.73%.

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.19 per share, with a total value of C$61,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,413,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$14,940,406.84.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

