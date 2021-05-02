Whiteheart (WHITE) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $836,607.00

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. One Whiteheart coin can currently be purchased for about $1,537.81 or 0.02715502 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Whiteheart has a total market capitalization of $13.67 million and $836,607.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Whiteheart has traded 7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00064082 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.63 or 0.00281871 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004056 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $641.15 or 0.01132165 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.50 or 0.00742526 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00026151 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,590.17 or 0.99928179 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Whiteheart Coin Profile

Whiteheart’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Whiteheart should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Whiteheart using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

