Whittier Trust Co. Has $469,000 Stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 4.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Post were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Post in the first quarter valued at $12,369,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Post in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Post by 21.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Post by 2.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Post by 18,150.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $140,440.30. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

POST opened at $113.78 on Friday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.38 and a twelve month high of $114.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,791.40 and a beta of 0.71.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Post had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 6.45%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on POST. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Post has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.78.

Post Profile

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

