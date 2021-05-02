Whittier Trust Co. Has $721,000 Position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 49.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,140 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,860 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLKB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Blackbaud during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Blackbaud during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Blackbaud during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Blackbaud stock opened at $71.12 on Friday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.77 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.32, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $219.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.88 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BLKB shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.75.

In other Blackbaud news, insider Kevin Mcdearis sold 8,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $570,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,716,946.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $361,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,638,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,177,815 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

