Whittier Trust Co. Has $786,000 Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,247 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRB Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SRB Corp now owns 5,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Celanese by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Celanese by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Celanese by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Celanese by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CE stock opened at $156.65 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $69.69 and a 1 year high of $160.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. Celanese’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Celanese currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.25.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

