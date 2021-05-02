Whittier Trust Co. Invests $519,000 in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $86.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.00 and a 200 day moving average of $86.91. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $73.61 and a 52 week high of $96.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.86%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ES shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank raised Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.08.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

