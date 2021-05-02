Whittier Trust Co. Invests $604,000 in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV)

Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 45,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfleet Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $1,281,000.

NYSEAMERICAN:CEV opened at $13.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.47. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $14.05.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.0471 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

