Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 66.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 51.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BEPC opened at $41.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.12. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a one year low of $26.67 and a one year high of $63.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.304 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th.

BEPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Brookfield Renewable in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

