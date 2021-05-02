Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 878 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 88.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth $290,331,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,560,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $740,576,000 after acquiring an additional 6,533,688 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,025,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $265,978,000 after acquiring an additional 440,780 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth $16,575,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth $15,418,000. 87.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIG opened at $48.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.12 and a 12 month high of $49.42.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AIG. Atlantic Securities raised American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on American International Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.07.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

