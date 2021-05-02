Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Takes Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAVE. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 48,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 19,169 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $353,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,343,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Shares of PAVE opened at $25.82 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.02.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.