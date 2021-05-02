Whittier Trust Co. Purchases New Shares in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,728,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $799,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404,795 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $140,645,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Duke Energy by 278.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 977,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,544,000 after acquiring an additional 719,678 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Duke Energy by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,456,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $499,562,000 after acquiring an additional 498,409 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Duke Energy by 157.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 570,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,411,000 after acquiring an additional 348,947 shares during the period. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $100.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.60 and a 200 day moving average of $92.82. The stock has a market cap of $77.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $77.58 and a 12 month high of $101.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.03. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on DUK shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

