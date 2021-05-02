Whittier Trust Co. Raises Position in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in CACI International were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CACI. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CACI International by 542.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CACI International in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CACI International in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Grace Capital raised its position in CACI International by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CACI International in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CACI International alerts:

NYSE:CACI opened at $254.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. CACI International Inc has a one year low of $190.16 and a one year high of $266.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The information technology services provider reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CACI International Inc will post 14.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CACI International news, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.51, for a total value of $40,833.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,387 shares in the company, valued at $2,539,725.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory R. Bradford bought 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $219.29 per share, with a total value of $498,884.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 54,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,008,320.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on CACI shares. Truist raised their price objective on CACI International from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on CACI International from $296.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CACI International from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of CACI International in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.70.

CACI International Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI).

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.