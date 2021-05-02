William Blair Weighs in on Stericycle, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Stericycle in a research note issued on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.57. William Blair also issued estimates for Stericycle’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stericycle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.80.

Shares of Stericycle stock opened at $76.28 on Friday. Stericycle has a twelve month low of $45.35 and a twelve month high of $79.50. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.36 and its 200 day moving average is $68.58.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 11.53% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRCL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,441,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $515,940,000 after purchasing an additional 41,348 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,100,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,929,000 after acquiring an additional 142,812 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Stericycle by 1,581.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,379,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,113 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Stericycle by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,354,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,907,000 after purchasing an additional 310,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Stericycle by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,045,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,459,000 after purchasing an additional 7,706 shares during the last quarter.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

