Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) will post sales of $1.48 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.63 billion and the lowest is $1.35 billion. Williams-Sonoma reported sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full-year sales of $7.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.07 billion to $7.29 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.82 billion to $7.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Williams-Sonoma.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

WSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.25.

In other news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total value of $517,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,571,034.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $795,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,420 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,810. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 594.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1,550.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WSM traded down $5.00 on Friday, hitting $170.75. 956,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,059. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.85. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $57.76 and a one year high of $188.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.76%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

