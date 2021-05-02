Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) Stock Price Up 5% on Strong Earnings

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) rose 5% on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $262.50 and last traded at $260.62. Approximately 14,522 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,007,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $248.13.

The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 25.91%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $231.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.