Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Barclays

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $158.00 to $180.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WING. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Wingstop from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Wingstop from $187.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $161.88.

WING opened at $158.41 on Thursday. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $112.47 and a 12 month high of $172.87. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 165.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.87 and a 200 day moving average of $136.47.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $70.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.31 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 76.71%.

In other Wingstop news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $61,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,172,133. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $120,138.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,149 shares in the company, valued at $11,465,454.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,868 shares of company stock valued at $224,807 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,448,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $457,154,000 after purchasing an additional 12,226 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Wingstop by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 626,153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,997,000 after acquiring an additional 56,529 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 445,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,056,000 after acquiring an additional 56,436 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 437,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,053,000 after acquiring an additional 122,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth about $38,435,000.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

