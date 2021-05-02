WPP’s (WPP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their buy rating on shares of WPP (LON:WPP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 1,160 ($15.16) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WPP. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,025 ($13.39) price objective on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 885 ($11.56) to GBX 925 ($12.09) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,030 ($13.46) price objective on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,002 ($13.09).

LON WPP opened at GBX 975.60 ($12.75) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 941.87 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 816.24. The company has a market capitalization of £11.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02. WPP has a 12 month low of GBX 534.60 ($6.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,000.01 ($13.07).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. This is a boost from WPP’s previous dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.04%.

In related news, insider Thomas Ilube acquired 1,000 shares of WPP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 907 ($11.85) per share, for a total transaction of £9,070 ($11,850.01). Also, insider John Rogers sold 79,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 911 ($11.90), for a total transaction of £724,381.65 ($946,409.26).

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

