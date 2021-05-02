Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ WRAP traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.88. 567,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,469. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.51. Wrap Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $14.40.

In other news, CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $30,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,117.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David G. Norris sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $54,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,128 shares in the company, valued at $310,952.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,500 shares of company stock worth $204,900 over the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on WRAP shares. Maxim Group started coverage on Wrap Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wrap Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Wrap Technologies Company Profile

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet.

