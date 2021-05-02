WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WW International (NASDAQ:WW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WW International Inc. provides weight management services. The company’s products and services are comprised of nutritional, activity, behavioral and lifestyle tools and approaches. It operates primarily in North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom and Other. WW International Inc., formerly known as Weight Watchers International Inc., is based in New York. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WW. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of WW International from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of WW International from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of WW International in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. WW International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.25.

WW stock opened at $27.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.97. WW International has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $37.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. WW International had a net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $323.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.96 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WW International will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 120,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $4,248,123.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,679,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,188,326.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 548,273 shares of company stock valued at $19,300,179 in the last ninety days. 12.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WW. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its position in WW International by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,724,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,088,000 after purchasing an additional 768,560 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in WW International by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 272,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 48,493 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in WW International by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 564,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,767,000 after purchasing an additional 42,813 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in WW International by 2,711.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 20,335 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in WW International by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 15,232 shares during the period. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WW International

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

