Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WH. Truist upped their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday. Gordon Haskett upped their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.13.

WH opened at $73.11 on Thursday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $76.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.31, a PEG ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 19.51%.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total value of $1,633,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,104,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,728,000 after purchasing an additional 461,388 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,184,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,863,000 after purchasing an additional 939,962 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,930,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,763,000 after purchasing an additional 24,440 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,348,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,183,000 after purchasing an additional 246,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impactive Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 1,085,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,532,000 after purchasing an additional 228,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

