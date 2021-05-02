Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Receives $25.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.25.

A number of brokerages have commented on XENE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.32. The stock had a trading volume of 125,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,532. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $21.94. The firm has a market cap of $656.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.05.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 102.25%. The business had revenue of $5.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.