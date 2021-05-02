XPO Logistics (XPO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. XPO Logistics has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS and its FY21 guidance at $5.10-5.85 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect XPO Logistics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $139.12 on Friday. XPO Logistics has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $141.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.66, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

XPO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stephens upped their price target on XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded XPO Logistics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.08.

In other news, Director Adrian Kingshott sold 27,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $3,182,737.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,904,331.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 7,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total value of $903,618.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,853,684.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 449,830 shares of company stock valued at $56,391,645. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

