Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Short Interest Down 45.5% in April

Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the March 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Yamaha stock opened at $54.39 on Friday. Yamaha has a one year low of $37.94 and a one year high of $62.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.22.

About Yamaha

Yamaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the musical instruments, audio equipment, and other businesses worldwide. The company manufactures and sells pianos; digital musical instruments; wind, string, and percussion instruments; other music-related products; and produces and sells audio and visual media software, as well as manages music and other schools.

