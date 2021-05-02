Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $30.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.16% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Yara International ASA is the world’s leading supplier of mineral fertilizers with particular strength in nitrogen based fertilizers. Yara has a local presence in 50 countries worldwide. Yara offers fertilizers meeting the nutrient needs of local crops supported by agronomic advice to make farming more profitable and agriculture more sustainable. Yara has a strong position in industrial markets in Europe as a supplier of nitrogen based chemicals and is the leading supplier of liquid CO2. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Pareto Securities downgraded Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Friday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of YARIY stock opened at $26.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.65. Yara International ASA has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $27.11.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). Yara International ASA had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 10.26%. Equities research analysts predict that Yara International ASA will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

