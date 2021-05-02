Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their hold rating on shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Yum China’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Yum China from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yum China presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.34.

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $62.92 on Wednesday. Yum China has a fifty-two week low of $43.50 and a fifty-two week high of $64.64. The stock has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 12.77%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of YUMC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter worth about $270,868,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,130,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828,377 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,643,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,062,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 95,359.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 975,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,697,000 after purchasing an additional 974,577 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

