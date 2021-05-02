Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) to Announce $0.56 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Alerus Financial posted earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alerus Financial.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.23. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 17.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

NASDAQ ALRS opened at $28.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.68. The company has a market capitalization of $499.13 million, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Alerus Financial has a 52 week low of $15.73 and a 52 week high of $34.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 31.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Alerus Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 825,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,581,000 after acquiring an additional 50,071 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Alerus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $1,128,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 8,836 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Alerus Financial by 291.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. 36.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, checking accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

