Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Analysts expect that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) will post $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Core-Mark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.28. Core-Mark reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Core-Mark will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.14. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Core-Mark.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 0.36%. Core-Mark’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Core-Mark from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised Core-Mark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

CORE stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.56. 239,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,375. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 0.38. Core-Mark has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $43.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 24.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 2.5% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 75,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 3.0% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,051,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,672,000 after acquiring an additional 30,382 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 45.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

