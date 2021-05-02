Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to Announce $1.52 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to announce earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.49 and the highest is $1.54. Extra Space Storage posted earnings of $1.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full-year earnings of $6.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.96 to $6.14. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.77 to $6.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.08.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $148.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.12, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.98. Extra Space Storage has a 52-week low of $80.86 and a 52-week high of $149.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 81.97%.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $503,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at $7,046,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total transaction of $7,430,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,599,663.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 440.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth about $49,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

